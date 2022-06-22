Gelli de Belen, Ariel Rivera proud as son graduates from York University in Canada

Gelli de Belen and Ariel Rivera took pride after their son graduated in Canada.

Their son graduated from York University in Canada. De Belen and Rivera attended the ceremony and cheered for Julio.

A compilation video was posted on the actress’ Instagram page on June 21.

“Congratulations Julio!!! We are so proud of you,” she said.

De Belen also posted her son’s graduation photo and a video in which it was seen that he took a bow on stage after his name was called over the microphone.