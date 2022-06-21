WATCH: Beyonce releases new song ‘Break My Soul’

American singer Beyonce has announced the release of “Break My Soul” on her Instagram page. This came after a surprise announcement of her highly anticipated seventh solo album,” Renaissance.”

The singer kicked off her next music era with a brand-new single, “Break My Soul,” the first song released from Queen Bey’s upcoming album, and treated fans to a surprise as it came three hours earlier than anticipated.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Billionaire hires Beyonce to perform at his daughter’s wedding

The disco-inspired house track, coproduced by The-Dream and Tricky Stewart, is just a small taste of what’s to come from Beyoncé’s new larger-than-life dance sound, as she showed the official cover art for the track while telling fans, “BREAK MY SOUL out now.”

This comes ahead of “Renaissance’s” July 29 release with the new single released today on the streaming service Tidal, formerly owned by her husband Jay-Z and the song dropped today on Spotify, along with its official lyric video on YouTube.