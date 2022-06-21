EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

K-pop group TXT to hold 2-day concert in Manila in October

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Photos from Instagram: @txt_bighit

K-pop boy group TXT (TOMORROW X TOGETHER) will hold a two-day concert in the Philippines at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on October 15 and 16.

The five-member group is slated to hold their Act: Love Asia concert and apart from the Philippines, it will also hold concerts in Indonesia, Taiwan and Thailand, according to Big Hit.

The upcoming concert will mark the first time for TXT to hold a concert in the Philippines with the concert promoter PULP Live World, which will be producing TXT’s Manila shows, posting a video showing the members sharing how excited they are to embark on their first Asian tour.

“We’re so excited because this will be our first concert in Asia. As it’s our first, we’ll be working even harder to prepare for it,” the members said in the announcement video.

Composed of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Huening Kai, and Taehyun, TXT debuted under Big Hit Music in March 2019 and TXT will kick off its world tour next month with a two-day concert in Seoul before visiting cities in the United States.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

