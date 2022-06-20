EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Months after miscarriage, Bettinna Carlos pregnant with second child

Filipina actress-TV host Bettinna Carlos has said that she is pregnant with a second child, revealing this months after her miscarriage.

The actress and television presenter revealed that she is 12 weeks pregnant in a vlog on her YouTube channel on June 18.

“We were leaving for a friend’s anniversary taco Tuesday celebration. Because it’s tacos, I said, ‘Oh, sarap nitong i-terno with beer,’ but then naisip ko, randomly, to check,” she said. “I got a pregnancy test kit just to check if it’s safe to consume alcohol [then] biglang nag-positive.”

Carlos said she was “holding off her excitement” of positive results after the recent miscarriage.

