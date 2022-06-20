Angelica Panganiban, boyfriend visit Thailand

Actress Angelica Panganiban and her non-showbiz boyfriend, Gregg Homan, went on a first trip abroad to Thailand as a couple.

This came a few months before they would welcome their first child and the actress and Homan “bonded over drinks” in Thailand’s famous Chatuchak market.

On Panganiban’s Instagram Stories yesterday, June 18, the actress also flaunted her growing baby bump.

“It’s mandatory [baby selfie],” she said.

Expressing her appreciation to Homan while showing him caressing her tummy, she said, “I know [you’re] gonna be a great one. Happy Father’s Day my Love.”

Panganiban announced last March that she is pregnant with her first child and the couple in a gender-reveal party shared that they are expecting a baby girl.