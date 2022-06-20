EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Angelica Panganiban, boyfriend visit Thailand

Actress Angelica Panganiban and her non-showbiz boyfriend, Gregg Homan, went on a first trip abroad to Thailand as a couple.

This came a few months before they would welcome their first child and the actress and Homan “bonded over drinks” in Thailand’s famous Chatuchak market.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Angelica Panganiban announces pregnancy via Instagram

On Panganiban’s Instagram Stories yesterday, June 18, the actress also flaunted her growing baby bump.

“It’s mandatory [baby selfie],” she said.

READ ON: Actress Angelica Panganiban expecting baby girl

Expressing her appreciation to Homan while showing him caressing her tummy, she said, “I know [you’re] gonna be a great one. Happy Father’s Day my Love.”

Panganiban announced last March that she is pregnant with her first child and the couple in a gender-reveal party shared that they are expecting a baby girl.

