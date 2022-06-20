EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Actress Danica Sotto, Marc Pingris expect third baby

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Actress Danica Sotto and basketball player Marc Pingris have said Sunday that they are expecting their third baby.

The good news was shared on both of their Instagram accounts on Father’s Day with a photo of ultrasound and Danica seen holding her belly in the background.

“Happy father’s day to me,” he posted.

Months after miscarriage, Bettinna Carlos pregnant with second child

“Thank you Lord for our answered prayer,” Sotto wrote.

Many celebrity friends of the couple sent their congratulatory messages including Pauleen Luna and Drew Arellano.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Expo City Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announces opening of ‘Expo City Dubai’ in October 2022

4 hours ago
Shane Tormes Miss Global 2022

Philippines’ Shane Tormes bags Miss Global 2022 crown

4 hours ago
iStock 850979448 1

Filipino maid arrested for stealing Kuwaiti sponsor’s gold jewelry worth nearly AED 30,000

4 hours ago
MOI warning suspicious messages

UAE residents warned of fake messages carrying govt, police logos

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button