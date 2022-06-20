Actress Danica Sotto, Marc Pingris expect third baby

Actress Danica Sotto and basketball player Marc Pingris have said Sunday that they are expecting their third baby.

The good news was shared on both of their Instagram accounts on Father’s Day with a photo of ultrasound and Danica seen holding her belly in the background.

“Happy father’s day to me,” he posted.

Months after miscarriage, Bettinna Carlos pregnant with second child

“Thank you Lord for our answered prayer,” Sotto wrote.

Many celebrity friends of the couple sent their congratulatory messages including Pauleen Luna and Drew Arellano.