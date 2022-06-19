Sharon Cuneta, Robin Padilla tease new movie project

Megastar Sharon Cuneta and Senator-elect Robin Padilla are now talking for a possible Movie project together.

Cuneta made the revelation following the visit of Padilla in her concert with Regine Velasquez on Friday.

“Our beloved friends surprised us, including number 1 senator Robin Padilla who came with Sec. Panelo!” she said.

“P.S. Robin and I are now planning a movie together for you,” Cuneta added.

Cuneta was seen posing for a photo with Padilla and Sal Panelo. Cuneta and Panelo had a misunderstanding during the campaign season.

The Megastar called Panelo out after the latter performed her hit ‘Sana’y Wala Nang Wakas’ during a campaign event.

Cuneta and Padilla’s last movie was ‘Unexpectedly Yours’ with Julia Barretto and Joshua Garcia.