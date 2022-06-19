Filipina TV host Iya Villania returns to workout sessions to regain pre-pregnancy figure

TV host, Iya Villania, is working out to regain her pre-pregnancy figure, two weeks after delivering her fourth child.

On her Instagram page today, June 18, she posted a picture of doing a pull-up to mark the first day of her fitness journey.

“With my doctor’s go signal, I was able to start on a light workout today. Also, got to see whether I could still pull up or not… and the verdict?” she said.

“So [please] wait until bleeding subsides before you guys start working out again. Those who had a [cesarean section] may need to wait it out a little longer before working out again,” she added.