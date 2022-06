Bugoy Cariño admits attempting to abort kid with EJ Laure

Actor and dancer Bugoy Cariño confessed that he once thought of aborting his baby with volleyball player EJ Laure.

In a Karen Davila’s new vlog, the young actor said that he was afraid that the pregnancy of his girlfriend will affect his career and showbiz projects.

Cariño was 16 years old at that time while Laure was already 21. Their relationship sparked controversy especially when the two introduced their child.

“Una po talaga ang desisyon namin ipalaglag na lang yung baby. Parang bata pa ko nun, hindi ko alam na buhay pala yung mawawala kapag ipinalaglag mo or something,” Cariño said.

“Sabi ko sarili ko, o sige para lang mabalik yung career ko. Alang-alang sa family ko para makatulong ako talaga nang sobra at para mabalik yung mga shows na ibinigay sakin. Yung tiwala sa’kin ng ABS. Sige, ipalaglag na lang,” he added.

But a week after making that decision, Cariño felt that it was not the right move.

Kapag pinalaglag ko pala ito, parang itong yung isa sa pinakamalaking kasalanan na magagawa ko sa buhay ko,” Cariño said.

He also got a strong warning from his father who is working in Saudi Arabia.

“‘Bunso, pag yan pinalaglag mo ang bata, huwag mo na kong tawaging tatay. Pag pinalaglag mo yan, di ka tunay na lalaki,’” Cariño recalled.

He also defended his wife, who got criticisms for having an affair with an underaged guy.

“Hindi ako masisisi ng tao. Hindi masisisi si EJ ng mga tao kung bakit di pigilan ang sarili. Ako po talaga ang may gusto kay EJ. So, sabi ko sa kanya, ‘wag mo na pansinin. Pagdating naman ng panahon wala na yan eh. Magbabago din isip nila,” Cariño said.