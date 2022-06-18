Vilma Santos congratulates Nora Aunor for National Artist award

Star for All Seasons Vilma Santos congratulates Superstar Nora Aunor for being named by President Rodrigo Duterte as one of the national artists this year.

In a column in the Inquirer by Dolly Anne Carvajal, Santos has nothing but good words to her kumare.

“Isang pagpupugay ang dapat nating ibigay sa ating bagong set of National Artists. Bawat isa sa kanila ay may angking galing at talino na lubos na kahanga-hanga. I sincerely congratulate all of them. Lahat sila magaling,” Vilma said.

She also shared what kind of movie project would she be willing to do with Nora in the future.

“Long lost friends who are reunited. I want it to be about women empowerment,” she said.

The two have been dubbed as rivals in Philippine show business.