EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Vilma Santos congratulates Nora Aunor for National Artist award

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Star for All Seasons Vilma Santos congratulates Superstar Nora Aunor for being named by President Rodrigo Duterte as one of the national artists this year.

In a column in the Inquirer by Dolly Anne Carvajal, Santos has nothing but good words to her kumare.

“Isang pagpupugay ang dapat nating ibigay sa ating bagong set of National Artists. Bawat isa sa kanila ay may angking galing at talino na lubos na kahanga-hanga. I sincerely congratulate all of them. Lahat sila magaling,” Vilma said.

RELATED STORY: Nora Aunor no-show as Duterte confers Order of National Artists to 8 individuals

She also shared what kind of movie project would she be willing to do with Nora in the future.

“Long lost friends who are reunited. I want it to be about women empowerment,” she said.

The two have been dubbed as rivals in Philippine show business.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Lotto Philippines

Lone bettor from Malabon bags Php 103M jackpot from Lotto

28 seconds ago
Bongbong Marcos interview 2

BBM urges public to follow health measures, wear face masks

3 mins ago
sara duterte

Sara Duterte inspects inauguration venue, thanks security team

3 hours ago
RODRIGUEZ 01242022 2

“Marunong ang Diyos”: Duterte says God is wise for giving him presidency

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button