Paul McCartney renders smash hits as he turns 80

The United Kingdom’s most famous star, Sir Paul McCartney, celebrated his 80th birthday on Saturday, June 17.

For his final show of his 70s, the singer rendered an electric performance at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey playing several smash hits.

The singer, songwriter, and Beatles legend’s career spans over 60 years as one of the most famous stars in the UK music industry, and his achievements include being part of the most influential pop group of all time.

Born in Liverpool in 1942, Sir Paul achieved many feats, and McCartney and The Beatles returned to the spotlight last year after director Peter Jackson’s eight-hour documentary “Get Back” about the making of their 1970 album “Let It Be”.

