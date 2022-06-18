EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Bb. Pilipinas candidates spend time with orphans at amusement park

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report47 seconds ago

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates spent a day with orphan kids at the Araneta Fiesta Park.

The kids are under the care of Father Tony Labiao’s charity program of the Diocese of Novaliches and on its Instagram page yesterday, June 16, the Binibining Pilipinas organization posted three photosets of the queens and the kids making the most of the park’s different activities.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: Former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach meets Bb. Pilipinas 2022 candidates

The contestants and the kids bonded in a ball pit, rode amusement park rides and played carnival games and the post read, “It’s true that Binibinis work hard, but we also play harder! Felt like kids again in Araneta Fiesta Park.”

“Thank you to @aranetacity for the most awesome experience we got to share with the orphaned kids under Father Tony Labiao’s charity program. We love them all so much,” the post added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report47 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

The Filipino Times 44 Filipinos are overweight

Risk of fatty liver disease rising among Filipinos – experts

7 mins ago
Filipinas football

Philippine women football team ‘Filipinas’ moves up in FIFA’s global rankings

13 mins ago
Desert Saudi

Father, 8-year-old son die of thirst as vehicle gets stuck in Saudi desert

20 mins ago
iStock 1081814160 1

Gang arrested in Umm Al Quwain for stealing new, luxury rental cars

27 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button