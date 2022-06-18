LOOK: Bb. Pilipinas candidates spend time with orphans at amusement park

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates spent a day with orphan kids at the Araneta Fiesta Park.

The kids are under the care of Father Tony Labiao’s charity program of the Diocese of Novaliches and on its Instagram page yesterday, June 16, the Binibining Pilipinas organization posted three photosets of the queens and the kids making the most of the park’s different activities.

The contestants and the kids bonded in a ball pit, rode amusement park rides and played carnival games and the post read, “It’s true that Binibinis work hard, but we also play harder! Felt like kids again in Araneta Fiesta Park.”

“Thank you to @aranetacity for the most awesome experience we got to share with the orphaned kids under Father Tony Labiao’s charity program. We love them all so much,” the post added.