GMA Network issues statememt on Tom-Carla split

GMA Network, the mother network of embattled couple Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez, issued a statement concerning the split of the two.

“We are saddened by the recent turn of events involving GMA artists Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez,” the network said.

The network also hopes that the two can settle their issues amicably.

“It is our prayer that they will be able to resolve their issues at the soonest possible time and in the most amicable manner,” it added.

GMA also appeals to Tom and Carla’s fans to avoid spreading false information or malicious speculations against them.

“We also request their fans, supporters, and the public to refrain from spreading various speculations about them,” the network said.

Tom and Carla first teamed up in the series ‘My Husband’s Lover’. A number of teleseryes starring the two followed after the hit drama.

They were married in October 2021.