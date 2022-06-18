EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Divorce now final: Tom Rodriguez speaks up on split with Carla Abellana

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Actor Tom Rodriguez broke his silence over his controversial split with wife Carla Abellana.

The actor is now in the United States with his family and said that his divorce with Carla is now final.

Tom is an American citizen which means he can avail the divorce decree. But the couple need to get a court approval in the Philippines so that the divorce will take effect in the Philippines.

“A lot has been said against me but in the end, Carla and I are the only two people who know the truth,” he said in a statement as shared by his manager Popoy Caritativo.

RELATED STORY: ‘I was betrayed’: Carla Abellana breaks silence on split with Tom Rodriguez

The actor said that he had tried to defend himself with all the lies against him.

“I will no longer dwell on the reasons why our marriage fell apart. So many lies have been said of me which are completely untrue and utterly unfair,” he added.

The actor admitted that he fell short at some point as a partner. He also said that there was a point when he lost all of his money.

READ ON: Carla Abellana questions her father for exposing Tom Rodriguez’s one night stand

Tom also clarified that he did not lay his hand against Carla.

“Now that the divorce decree is final, I truly wish Carla’s birthday wish be granted and that she finds the happiness she is searching for,” he said.

“This will be the last you will hear from me on the matter. I have no desire to violate the gag order issued on us and our lawyers,” Tom added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Lotto Philippines

Lone bettor from Malabon bags Php 103M jackpot from Lotto

22 seconds ago
Bongbong Marcos interview 2

BBM urges public to follow health measures, wear face masks

3 mins ago
Vilma Santos Nora Aunor

Vilma Santos congratulates Nora Aunor for National Artist award

2 hours ago
sara duterte

Sara Duterte inspects inauguration venue, thanks security team

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button