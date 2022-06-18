Divorce now final: Tom Rodriguez speaks up on split with Carla Abellana

Actor Tom Rodriguez broke his silence over his controversial split with wife Carla Abellana.

The actor is now in the United States with his family and said that his divorce with Carla is now final.

Tom is an American citizen which means he can avail the divorce decree. But the couple need to get a court approval in the Philippines so that the divorce will take effect in the Philippines.

“A lot has been said against me but in the end, Carla and I are the only two people who know the truth,” he said in a statement as shared by his manager Popoy Caritativo.

The actor said that he had tried to defend himself with all the lies against him.

“I will no longer dwell on the reasons why our marriage fell apart. So many lies have been said of me which are completely untrue and utterly unfair,” he added.

The actor admitted that he fell short at some point as a partner. He also said that there was a point when he lost all of his money.

Tom also clarified that he did not lay his hand against Carla.

“Now that the divorce decree is final, I truly wish Carla’s birthday wish be granted and that she finds the happiness she is searching for,” he said.

“This will be the last you will hear from me on the matter. I have no desire to violate the gag order issued on us and our lawyers,” Tom added.