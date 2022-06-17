EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Nora Aunor no-show as Duterte confers Order of National Artists to 8 individuals

Staff Report

Screengrab from RTVM

The Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, conferred on Thursday the Order of National Artists to eight personalities in Philippine culture and the arts.

The awards were given out in a ceremony in Malacañang on Thursday, June 16 and veteran actress Nora Aunor, did not make it to the event.

Aunor was instead represented by her children, Ian and Matet de Leon, both actors. The awards were conferred to:

– Nora Aunor (National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts)
– Marilou Diaz-Abaya (deceased; National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts)
– Ricardo “Ricky” Lee (National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts)
– Agnes Locsin (National Artist for Dance)
– Salvacion Lim-Higgins (deceased; National Artist for Design)
– Gemino Abad (National Artist for Literature),
– Fides Cuyugan-Asensio (National Artist for Music)
– Antonio “Tony” Mabesa (deceased; National Artist for Theater).

The Order of National Artists is the highest honor given to Filipinos for their contribution to culture and the arts.

