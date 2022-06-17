LOOK: Kobe Paras, Erika Rae Poturnak share snaps of beach trip

Kobe Paras and Erika Rae Poturnak, actress Ina Raymundo’s daughter, sparked dating rumors after sharing photos of being together on a beach trip with friends.

Erika took to Instagram stories on Wednesday, June 15, to share a collection of photos from the trip in which they can be seen posing with two more friends. Paras shared the same photo on his Instagram Stories and the duo were apparently taking a selfie.

Another photo showed Kobe at the beach and in one of the photos, Poturnak was close to the basketball player and the two of them appear to be in an embrace.

Erika, 20, is currently in college, studying at the Berklee College of Music in the United States., while Kobe, 24, is a professional basketball player who last played for Japan’s Niigata Albirex BB club and they earned compliments from fans saying that the two look good together.

“‘Di ko alam kung gusto ko maging si Erika or si Kobe. Ang perfect,”a user posted. (I do not know if want to be Erika or Kobe. They are perfect.)

“You can’t deny the fact na bagay sila (that they look good together),” commented another one.