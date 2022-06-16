Entertainment

Zendaya denies rumours of her pregnancy with Tom Holland

Famed actor Zendaya denied an online rumour that she is pregnant with No Way Home co-star Tom Holland’s baby.

Zendaya, like countless celebrity women before her, was the victim of a fake pregnancy rumor as a viral trend tricking people on various social media platforms led to memes and jokes on Twitter about the Holywood celebrity couple.

A sonogram linked to her made its rounds on social media after which Zendaya took to Instagram to rubbish the rumours and clarified that there was no truth to this and also expressed her annoyance over it. “See now, this is why I stay off Twitter. Just making stuff up for no reason… weekly,” she wrote.

