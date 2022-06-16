Ogie Alcasid debunks rumours of marital problems with wife Regine

Ogie Alcasid took to social media to debunk rumors that he and his wife, Regine Velasquez, are having marital problems by declaring love for his wife and fellow singer.

“I have read some tweets about my wife and I having marital problems,” he said on Twitter. “For the record, wifey and I are so much in love and there has not been a day where [that love for each other has diminished].”

“Guys, I wish you would really experience great love. It truly is a blessing.”

Alcasid and Velasquez tied the knot in Batangas in December of 2010, and are set to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary this December.