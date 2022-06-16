Entertainment

Ogie Alcasid debunks rumours of marital problems with wife Regine

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago

Ogie Alcasid took to social media to debunk rumors that he and his wife, Regine Velasquez, are having marital problems by declaring love for his wife and fellow singer.

“I have read some tweets about my wife and I having marital problems,” he said on Twitter. “For the record, wifey and I are so much in love and there has not been a day where [that love for each other has diminished].”

“Guys, I wish you would really experience great love. It truly is a blessing.”

Alcasid and Velasquez tied the knot in Batangas in December of 2010, and are set to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary this December.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Phil Younghusband

LOOK: Phil Younghusband, family mark I-Day in traditional style

6 hours ago
Zendaya

Zendaya denies rumours of her pregnancy with Tom Holland

6 hours ago
Carla Abellana 1

‘I was betrayed’: Carla Abellana breaks silence on split with Tom Rodriguez

7 hours ago
Sharon Cuneta Miel

‘No big deal’ Sharon Cuneta defends daughter Miel for coming out

8 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button