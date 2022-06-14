EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach meets Bb. Pilipinas 2022 candidates

Former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach met Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidates.

“Had an amazing time with Bb. Pilipinas today. It was such a pleasure catching up with old friends and reminiscing,” she said in an Instagram Stories post.

“I also had the pleasure of meeting the binibinis,” she added.

“After so many years, I got my sash back! My collection is finally complete!” she said.

The 23-year-old aspiring beauty queen Herlene “Hipon Girl” Budol also met up with Pia Wurtzbach.

“Isang malaking karangalan po para kay Hipon Girl niyo makasama si Ate Pia,” said Herlene. She praised Wurtzbach for remaining humble despite her success.

Budol shared on her Instagram account about the meeting with her.

“Ate Pia, Thank you sa mga Word of wisdom mo para sa pangkalahatan ng batch namin sa Binibining Pilipinas 2022. Sobra po ako na inspire dun sa never give up on ur dream! Masarap sa pakiramdam kung araw araw may natutunan tayo sa lahat na bagay kapag may ipinaglalaban ay matutupad. Salamat po ng sobra. Saludo po ako sa husay at galing mo Miss Universe 2015 – Pia Wurtzbach,” she said.

