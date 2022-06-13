EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

WATCH: Actress and TV host Iya Villania offers a sneak peek of her son’s birth

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Filipina actress-TV host Iya Villania offered a sneak peek of her son’s birth giving her followers a glimpse into her birth story video with the fourth child.

The post showed moments from when she and her husband and fellow TV host Drew Arellano were waiting for the baby to be born. Villania gave birth to Astro last June 4.

“Hard to believe this is where I was last week. The challenges of the fourth trimester are tough but the contentment of my heart is more than enough to get me through,” she said.

RELATED STORY: TV host Iya Villania, husband Drew Arellano welcome fourth child

“I couldn’t be happier to be where I am now,” she added. “Home with a healthy baby boy and his silly siblings who love him so much already.”

“God has been so faithful! Astro’s birthday is special because it will always remind me of the time my willpower only got me so far and then God took me all the way!”

“Happy one week, Astro boy!”

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Jallores TFTAwards 1

Memorable Awardee in astronaut suit greets TFT on its 9th Anniversary

4 hours ago
Netflix Squid Game

Netflix green lights ‘Squid Game Season 2’

4 hours ago
Duterte COVID 19 variant

Duterte hopes to visit West Philippine Sea as civilian

5 hours ago
OWWA 92 dirhams

Hanggang saan aabot ang AED92 mo?

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button