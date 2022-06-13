WATCH: Actress and TV host Iya Villania offers a sneak peek of her son’s birth

Filipina actress-TV host Iya Villania offered a sneak peek of her son’s birth giving her followers a glimpse into her birth story video with the fourth child.

The post showed moments from when she and her husband and fellow TV host Drew Arellano were waiting for the baby to be born. Villania gave birth to Astro last June 4.

“Hard to believe this is where I was last week. The challenges of the fourth trimester are tough but the contentment of my heart is more than enough to get me through,” she said.

RELATED STORY: TV host Iya Villania, husband Drew Arellano welcome fourth child

“I couldn’t be happier to be where I am now,” she added. “Home with a healthy baby boy and his silly siblings who love him so much already.”

“God has been so faithful! Astro’s birthday is special because it will always remind me of the time my willpower only got me so far and then God took me all the way!”

“Happy one week, Astro boy!”