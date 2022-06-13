EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

UAE announces ‘Lightyear’ will not be screened across cinemas

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Disney Pixar’s latest animated film ‘Lightyear’ will not be screened in the UAE, according to the latest bulletin from the UAE Media Regulatory Office (UAE MRO).

In its official announcement, the UAE stated that the film violated the country’s media content standards and thus wasn’t licensed for public screening.

The UAE MRO affirmed the public that all films are screened and evaluated to ensure that the content screened within all cinemas conforms to the standards.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait also banned the film from screening in their respective countries.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

EMzJJhiU8AIbbQS

Duterte to attend Sara’s inauguration on June 19

1 hour ago
metro manila subway tunnel 4

LOOK: Metro Manila Subway construction set to start with tunnel drilling

3 hours ago
Stop Asian Hate

Filipino family physically attacked at fast food drive thru in California

3 hours ago
Sheep

Over 15,000 sheep drown as ship sinks in Sudan

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button