UAE announces ‘Lightyear’ will not be screened across cinemas

Disney Pixar’s latest animated film ‘Lightyear’ will not be screened in the UAE, according to the latest bulletin from the UAE Media Regulatory Office (UAE MRO).

In its official announcement, the UAE stated that the film violated the country’s media content standards and thus wasn’t licensed for public screening.

The UAE MRO affirmed the public that all films are screened and evaluated to ensure that the content screened within all cinemas conforms to the standards.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait also banned the film from screening in their respective countries.