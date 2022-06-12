Lolit Solit to Ai Ai: Gamitin kasi ang utak

Veteran talent manager and showbiz columnist Lolit Solit hit Kapuso actress Ai Ai Delas Alas after the latter was declared persona non grata in a Quezon City resolution.

“Hayan ang sinasabi ko Salve na dapat, kahit binayaran ka para ikampanya ang isang kandidato, dapat maingat ka at tignan mo ang magiging resulta nito ng pang mahabang panahon,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

Lolit said that Ai Ai could’ve endorsed a candidate without using personal attacks.

“Parang self destructing na dahil lang sa ibinayad sa iyo, forever ng tatak ang kabastusan na ginawa mo. Naging persona non grata pa siya ng QC dahil pati ang seal ng lungsod hindi niya iginalang,” Lolit continued.

”Magkano ba ang ibinayad, masyado bang malaki para talikuran mo na ang lahat lahat pati pakikisama ? Sayang, lalo pa nga at sa ganitong panahon, mas marami kang friends , the better. Hay naku, isip isip kasi, gamitin ang utak,” she added.

Ai Ai camp’s condemned the resolution passed by the Quezon City council.

“We strongly condemn this act of the Quezon City council which endangers the protection granted by the freedom of expression for artists, entertainers, content creators, and comedians who use satire or parody to express sentiments or criticize public acts or figures,” the lawyer said in a statement.