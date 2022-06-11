LOOK: Anne Curtis stuns fans in photoshoot for comeback concert

Screen superstar Anne Curtis stunned her fans in a photoshoot for her comeback concert, after a nearly three-year hiatus from show biz.

The actress looked dazzling in a glittery butterfly top and glossy pants for the shoot, as seen in concept photos on her Instagram page last Wednesday, June 8 with the photos of her final night of rehearsals for “Luv-Anne” released by Resorts World Manila, ahead of the Saturday show at the Pasay City venue.

“Spread your wings and prepare to fly. ‘Paro Paro G’ na this Saturday? G!” she told fans while Curtis previously admitted she was tentative about holding the show at an actual concert hall with a live audience.

“Luv-Anne” was first announced in February as a “docu-concert” that would be livestreamed, but has now been re-scheduled as a physical event amid the easing pandemic-related restrictions.

Meanwhile, the actress marked her return to the noontime program “It’s Showtime” last May 28 after temporarily leaving the show in 2019 when in December 2019, she went on leave from “It’s Showtime” as an expectant mother. Earlier she welcomed her firstborn, Dahlia, with husband Erwan Heussaff in March 2020.