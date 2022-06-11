Ex-husband crashes into secret wedding of Britney Spears

Pop star Britney Spears’ wedding was interrupted when her ex-husband, Jason Alexander, gatecrashed the party, reports said.

The pop princess and her partner Sam Asghari were readying to wed at her luxury pad near Los Angeles when the proceedings were interrupted and her ex-husband approached the event at her Thousand Oaks, California, home and later streamed a live video from his Instagram account.

Jason Alexander, a childhood friend to whom the 40-year-old singer was very briefly married in 2004, crashed the sun-soaked event and approached a security guard and said that Spears had invited him. He managed to get inside Spears’ home and continued to live stream from there as well.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said officers were called to investigate reports of someone trespassing and Alexander was arrested.

Spears married Asghari on Thursday after nearly six years of being together.