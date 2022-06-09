Entertainment

Westlife announces second show in Manila on popular demand

Irish boy band Westlife has announced a second concert in Manila next year after its first one was sold out in three days.

The veteran boyband, which took to social media on Thursday morning (June 9) to share a video thanking their fans in the Philippines for selling out their February 20 concert, is set to return to Manila for its The Wild Dreams world tour next year.

The tickets for the group’s concert on February 20, 2023 quickly sold out with concert promoter Wilbros Live announcing a second show on February 21, 2023 also at the Araneta Coliseum.

Tickets for the February 21 concert will go on sale on June 18 at TicketNet and are being offered in different price ranges.

