Gary Valenciano back to musical theater after 23 years

Gary Valenciano is making a musical theater comeback after 23 years in the Trumpet’s longest-running musical, “Joseph the Dreamer”.

Taking time off from television shows Idol Philippines and ASAP Natin Ito, he adds his legendary energy to the role of Jacob, Joseph’s father with his son, Paolo, directing him in this year’s production.

The musical’s 2022 run signals the return of Trumpets to live theater and it will be staged at the Maybank Performing Arts Theater in Taguig.

Sam Concepcion reprises his role of Joseph, with a stellar cast that includes Audie Gemora (Jacob), Kayla Rivera (Asenath), Carlo Orosa (Pharaoh), and Bituin Escalante (Rachel, Joseph’s mother).