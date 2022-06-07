EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Baron Geisler’s wife greets actor on his 40th birthday; dismisses breakup rumors

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Jamie Evangelista, wife of Baron Geisler, greeted the Filipino actor on the occasion of his 40th birthday.

Geisler’s wife took to Instagram on June 5 to post snaps of herself with Geisler and their family on a beach trip.

“Happy Birthday, Daddy B! In life’s sunshine or rain, just ride the waves and keep swimming. I know you are trying your very best. We love you but for now we will enjoy the beach for you!,” she said.

RELATED STORY: Baron Geisler admits relapse in alcohol addiction

Geisler in turn responded, “Tali, my wife Jamie, I miss you. I hope to see you soon. Thank you for the support and you know that I’m doing everything for you. Thank you.”

Earlier, the couple’s video of their confrontation was widely circulated. The actor then dismissed speculations that he and Evangelista broke up.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Duterte vaccine 2

Duterte says PH government has contained COVID-19

3 mins ago
Duterte BBM

Duterte calls for unity, support under incoming Marcos administration

8 mins ago
Gary Valenciano

Gary Valenciano back to musical theater after 23 years

3 hours ago
Ajman Police Metaverse

WATCH: Ajman Police set up metaverse service to help residents

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button