Baron Geisler’s wife greets actor on his 40th birthday; dismisses breakup rumors

Jamie Evangelista, wife of Baron Geisler, greeted the Filipino actor on the occasion of his 40th birthday.

Geisler’s wife took to Instagram on June 5 to post snaps of herself with Geisler and their family on a beach trip.

“Happy Birthday, Daddy B! In life’s sunshine or rain, just ride the waves and keep swimming. I know you are trying your very best. We love you but for now we will enjoy the beach for you!,” she said.

Geisler in turn responded, “Tali, my wife Jamie, I miss you. I hope to see you soon. Thank you for the support and you know that I’m doing everything for you. Thank you.”

Earlier, the couple’s video of their confrontation was widely circulated. The actor then dismissed speculations that he and Evangelista broke up.