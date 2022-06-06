Beauty Gonzalez to quit showbiz after 6 years to raise daughter

Actress Beauty Gonzalez has revealed plans to quit showbiz after 6 years to devote her time to raising her daughter.

Beauty Gonzalez rose to fame after joining ABS-CBN’s reality tv show Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition Plus, said, “ After giving birth (in 2016), I returned to work when my baby was about 7 months old. And I haven’t really stopped ever since—projects continued to come in. My husband saw that I was enjoying myself. He wanted me to be happy, so he supported me. But I promised myself that I have to be there for my daughter when she reaches her teens.”

READ ON: Actress Mandy Moore pregnant with second child

She said this in a virtual conference for the upcoming afternoon series, “The Fake Life,” which airs on GMA 7 starting June 6.

Married to a Filipino businessman and art curator Norman Crisologo, with whom she has a 6-year old daughter Olivia Ines, she said, “I usually make it up to her during our trips here and abroad. But in the future, I want to spend as much time as possible with her as she grows into a young lady, because I have been through that stage.”

Earlier in June 2021, the 31-year-old celebrity transferred to the Kapuso network and her first project on the tv network was the tv series Loving Ms. Bridgette and now she wants to make the most of her time in the biz by doing more quality projects. “I’m trying to do my best because I want my last couple of years acting to be something my daughter can be proud of,” she said. “I don’t really feel awkward. I take it as a challenge. Besides, it’s not my first mother role. Actually, when I did the show ‘Pusong Ligaw’ on ABS- CBN, I played Enzo Pineda’s mother. And he was 2 years older than me! It’s just acting. It’s all about how you move and carry yourself,” ” she said.

READ ON: Ruffa Gutierrez denies pregnancy rumors

In “The Fake Life,” she plays Cindy, wife to her childhood friend and bee farm owner Onats (Ariel).

“The concept of love is what’s fake about her. What she thinks is real love turns out to be something she’s not actually sure about. She wants to love, love, love, but her concept of it isn’t really clear. She’s indecisive; magulo siya. But Cindy loves her kids and will do anything for them. But she also has her own dreams. I think many people will be able to relate. When I accept roles, I don’t judge the character. I read the script and try to understand it,” said Beauty.