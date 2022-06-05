TV host Iya Villania, husband Drew Arellano welcome fourth child

Filipino-Australian television presenter Iya Villania gave birth to her fourth baby with her husband and fellow TV host Drew Arellano on Saturday, June 4.

On her Instagram stories on Saturday, the celebrity mother revealed the good news and posted a video in which she was seen wearing a hospital gown.

“Let’s induce this labor, ladies, and gentlemen,” she said, while a few hours later, she posted a selfie of herself saying “baby out!”

Drew also posted a photo of the newborn on his Instagram and shared the baby’s name: Astro Phoenix. The baby was born at 4:39 pm.