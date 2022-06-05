EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Three international beauty queens to host Miss World Philippines 2022

Staff Report2 hours ago

Miss World Philippines 2022 will be hosted by beauty queens Katarina Rodriguez, Laura Lehmann and Valerie Weigmann.

Miss World Philippines titleholders will host the coronation event of this year’s pageant.

On its Instagram and Facebook pages, the Miss World Philippines Organization (MWPH) announced that the three “exceptional empowered” beauty queens will play hosts for the coronation night of Miss World Philippines 2022, on June 5 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“Hello Philippines, hello world! Introducing our hosts for the coronation night of Miss World Philippines 2022 on June 5 at the Mall of Asia Arena,” it said.

Valerie was Miss World Philippines 2014, Laura Miss World Philippines 2017, while Katarina was Miss World Philippines 2018.

