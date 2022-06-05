EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Neri Naig buys new house in Baguio

Neri Naig, wife of vocalist Chito Miranda, has bought a new house in Baguio. She shared on Instagram their new rest house in the summer capital christened as “the Hillside House.”

The new rest house was purchased two months ago and the family are planning to spend Christmas and New Year there while Naig is looking at opening a Thai restaurant in the city.

“For 24 years, nangungupahan lang kami. Walang masasabing ancestral house kahit maliit, kahit nasa probinsya. Kaya palagi akong nagsusumikap kasama ng asawa ko, na makapag ipon para makabili ng mga bahay para sa mga anak namin,” she said.

“Ang pagiging mahirap namin nung bata, ako hanggang sa paglaki, ay naging inspirasyon ko para mas magsumikap sa buhay at nang hindi maranasan ng aming mga anak ang kahirapan namin noon.”

Naig earlier finished her degree in business administration in University of Baguio in April. She is also a busy entrepreneur who never tires of looking for new business ventures and recently opened a new salon business in Tagaytay.

Neri also has her various online businesses, a Korean restaurant in Cebu City and has been inspiring her social media followers with her success as an online seller.

