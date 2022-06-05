EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

‘Gangnam Style’ rapper Psy celebrates 10 years- what’s next for the global Kpop celebrity?

South Korean Rapper Psy is happier than ever over the success of song ‘Gangnam Style’ that became a global phenomenon.

Uploaded to YouTube on July 15, 2012, the song became a runaway megahit reaching one billion views.

Psy attained global recognition and there was a pressure to deliver another huge hit which the Rapper described as one of the most difficult periods of his life.

“Things became heavier and harder because… every time I (had) to have that kind of strong song”, Psy told AFP.

“I had a huge dependency (on) the song… But you know, it’s 10 years ago, so right now I’m really free.”

“K-pop acts are very huge on YouTube, they are getting a lot of views”, Psy said.

Psy has put out three albums with the latest, “Psy 9th”, released in April by P NATION .

