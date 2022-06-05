EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Dog sweeps the internet, uses charm to persuade security to let him in the department store

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar2 hours ago

Photos of Flynn Biscuit in a cart during his first ever visit to the department store

An 11-month-old Chow chow is sweeping the internet with his adorable photos shared by his fur parents Anne Gallardo and Seth Rondollo in a Facebook group “Chow chow Owners Philippines.” The post shares the cute pup’s first time experience trying to get in a department store in Las Piñas, Metro Manila.

The now viral post detailed how the chow chow named Flynn Biscuits used his charm to persuade a security guard, asking for pets and giving the guard a kiss to melt his heart and let him in. The security came back with  cart, asking if the dog would fit in.

flynn flynn2 flynn3

Malls in the Philippines usually have strict policies when it comes to bringing pets inside stores. In the particular mall that they have visited, pets are only allowed in if they are carries by owners or placed instrollers.

“To be honest I only tried my luck knowing na hindi talaga kami papayagan and [because of the] rules ng mall. May need kasi kami bilihin partner ko, which is Flynn’s furmom Seth Rondollo, at Lolo nya. Nauna na sila pumasok sa loob,” shared Anne in an interview with TFT.
Screen Shot 2022 06 05 at 10.59.26 AM

The post has now garnered over 100 thousand reactions and more than 50 thousand shares.

The couple shared that they were amazed to be let in and was surprised to see other shoppers bringing in their pups in the store.

“We were surprised din kasi ang daming dogs sa loob ng Deptartment Store carried by their fur parents but most of them are small dogs, basically si Flynn pinakamalaki. Natuwa din po mga tao that time,” said Anne.
282214654 689783822112207 2543619344378974275 n

Photo of Flynn making friends during his first mall visit.

The couple is happy to see the positive reaction of netizens and hopes to bring awareness that dogs, no matter their size are all meek as long as trained and taken care of properly.

Ang advocacy tlga namin is malaman ng mga tao na hindi lahat ng chow chow ay aggressive. Kasi they’re just like other dogs, if you raise them well and love / take care of them with all your heart, they’ll grow up to be sweet and loving dogs.❤️🐾🐶,” said Seth.

Flynn Biscuit is one of five fur babies owned by the couple. They have three other chow chows and one aspin. 
283396795 1488101211609706 5119251115692110544 n scaled 277833495 972062223442633 7843455826727586519 n

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar2 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT FEATURED IMAGE 17

BTS shares concept photo of new album ‘Proof’

24 mins ago
sorsogon bulusan 1

LOOK: Sorsogon’s surroundings turn gray due to Bulusan volcano’s ashfall

2 hours ago
Saudi Embassy Philippines Lingual Lab

Saudi Arabia’s envoy attends Lingual Lab opening in Manila

3 hours ago
mandy moore pregnant 2nd child

Actress Mandy Moore pregnant with second child

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button