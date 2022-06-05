Dog sweeps the internet, uses charm to persuade security to let him in the department store

An 11-month-old Chow chow is sweeping the internet with his adorable photos shared by his fur parents Anne Gallardo and Seth Rondollo in a Facebook group “Chow chow Owners Philippines.” The post shares the cute pup’s first time experience trying to get in a department store in Las Piñas, Metro Manila.
The now viral post detailed how the chow chow named Flynn Biscuits used his charm to persuade a security guard, asking for pets and giving the guard a kiss to melt his heart and let him in. The security came back with cart, asking if the dog would fit in.
Malls in the Philippines usually have strict policies when it comes to bringing pets inside stores. In the particular mall that they have visited, pets are only allowed in if they are carries by owners or placed instrollers.
The post has now garnered over 100 thousand reactions and more than 50 thousand shares.
The couple shared that they were amazed to be let in and was surprised to see other shoppers bringing in their pups in the store.
Photo of Flynn making friends during his first mall visit.
The couple is happy to see the positive reaction of netizens and hopes to bring awareness that dogs, no matter their size are all meek as long as trained and taken care of properly.
“Ang advocacy tlga namin is malaman ng mga tao na hindi lahat ng chow chow ay aggressive. Kasi they’re just like other dogs, if you raise them well and love / take care of them with all your heart, they’ll grow up to be sweet and loving dogs.,” said Seth.