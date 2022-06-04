Singer Kyla heartbroken after suffering fourth miscarriage

Singer Kyla has shared the heartbreaking news of suffering her fourth miscarriage.

In an Instagram post, she shared the heartbreaking news of losing an unborn child which included a video of her’s when she was still pregnant.

“You have brought me so much joy, even for a few months that I carried you within me. It was all pure joy. But losing you, again, for the fourth time is unimaginable. I can’t even put my feelings into words,” she said.

“I find it so hard to share my loss because we didn’t tell anyone about our pregnancy. We wanted to share our excitement with our family but later on ended up sharing our grief. I am screaming and crying in my head and I couldn’t tell anyone,” she said.

“I know things will be OK in the end.”

“I thank God for His presence in my life. I thank God for touching my heart right at this moment. Everyday, I have to intentionally look for just about anything that’ll make me happy. I have to constantly remind myself that God has already placed people in my life to love — people that I need in life. He has blessed me with the best ones to love and love me back. Everything else is just bonus,” she said.

“Lord, have it Your way. I surrender all my hurt to You.”

Kyla and her husband Rich Alvarez welcomed their first child, Toby, back in 2013 and she suffered two miscarriages in 2018, and a third in July 2021.