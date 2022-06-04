Kris Aquino bids farewell to social media, calls time her ‘enemy’

TV host and actress Kris Aquino who is in Houston, Texas to receive treatment for Eosinophilic Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (EGPA), an extremely rare autoimmune condition that causes inflammation of blood vessels, bid goodbye Friday to her friends and followers on social media.

She said goodbye “for now and for the next few years” as she gave a health update via her Instagram account.

“I’ll miss you — my friends & followers very much. Time is now my enemy, naghahabol kami hoping na wala pang (we are racing hoping that there is no) permanent damage to the blood vessels leading to my heart,” she wrote while explaining her condition and sharing a detailed medical statement from her attending physician, Dr. Niño Gavino, a Filipino-American doctor based in Houston.

The medical statement read, “The subsequent 9-12 months will be crucial for us to see if she (Aquino) can achieve remission and continue the regimen further because to survive, Ms. Aquino will have to make whichever combination works, her lifetime maintenance medicine. With no medical intervention overall, the life expectancy of those with EGPA is at about 25 percent. With the proper treatment, 5-year survival rate is at 62 percent. Only 1 in every 1 million people get this form of vasculitis per year. That is how rare and hard to treat Ms. Aquino’s case is.”

Aquino bid farewell to social media saying, “Time is now my enemy.”

