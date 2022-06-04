EntertainmentLatest NewsLifestyleNewsSportsTFT News

Jenelyn Olsim beats Julie Mezabarba by split decision in ONE: 158

Justin Aguilar

Jenelyn "The Graceful" Olsim of Philippines during the announcement of her win against Julie Mezabarba of Brazil

Philippines’ lone representative Jenelyn Olsim beats Brazilian Julie Mezabarba by split decision on Friday, June 3 at Singapore Indoor Stadium in a back-and-forth women’s atomweight mixed martial arts battle at ONE 158.

The 25-year-old Filipina fighter showcased her precision by landing timely strikes against the Brazilian kickboxer’s grappling techniques.

“I feel so blessed and empowered after winning my fight coming from a loss and a lot of canceled matches. This past months has been tough but my dream is tougher and I bigger. It feels really great to come out victorious from this fight though I didn’t get to finish it the way I wanted,” said Jenelyn in an interview with TFT.

The win marks her triumphant return in the ONE Championship stage. Olsim also came from a successful stint in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam, where she bagged a bronze medal in vovinam.

“I applied things that I focused on at my training in my fight last night but there’s still a lot to learn. Right now, I’m so excited to go home and work. I love to keep improving myself, my skill set. Last night, I believed I could have done more but as they say, experience is the best teacher,” said Olsim.

Team Lakay, Jenelyn’s training team, headed by Filipino Martial Arts coach Mark Sangiao expressed how proud they are of Olsim on social media.

Screen Shot 2022 06 04 at 5.30.53 PM

Olsim now has a 6-3 record, while Mezabarba, on the other hand, absorbed her second straight loss after a six-fight win streak.

