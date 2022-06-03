Maymay Entrata returns to PH after studies in Canada

Actress Maymay Entrata is back to Philippines after spending time in Canada for her studies.

In her Instagram account, Maymay posted photos wearing a pink dress in the hallway of ABS-CBN and announced that she is back in the country.

“It’s good to be back, mga Kapamilya,” she said.

Fellow celebrities including actresses Chie Filomeno and Alexa Ilacad, as well as vlogger Mimiyuuuh in comments on her post welcomed her back.

“Welcome back gwapa (beautiful),” Filomeno said.

“Ganda ganda mo (You’re so beautiful),” Ilacad commented.