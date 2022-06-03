Entertainment

Maymay Entrata returns to PH after studies in Canada

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 9 hours ago

Actress Maymay Entrata is back to Philippines after spending time in Canada for her studies.

In her Instagram account, Maymay posted photos wearing a pink dress in the hallway of ABS-CBN and announced that she is back in the country.

“It’s good to be back, mga Kapamilya,” she said.

Fellow celebrities including actresses Chie Filomeno and Alexa Ilacad, as well as vlogger Mimiyuuuh in comments on her post welcomed her back.

“Welcome back gwapa (beautiful),” Filomeno said.

“Ganda ganda mo (You’re so beautiful),” Ilacad commented.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 9 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT FEATURED IMAGE 14

“I have never cheated on Jason”: Moira Dela Torres sets the record straight in a statement

2 hours ago
amber heard

Amber Heard to appeal ruling that she defamed ex-husband

9 hours ago
TFT FEATURED IMAGE

New speculations on reason behind Moira-Jason Split arise

13 hours ago
Moira Dela Torre

Moira dela Torre nominated for key music awards

17 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button