Tom Rodriguez’s cryptic post fuels annulment rumors with Carla Abellana

Actor Tom Rodriguez returned to social media and shared a cryptic photo of someone breaking free from chains fueling rumors that he and his wife actress Carla Abellana are preparing for annulment of their marriage.

The actor, who had deactivated his Instagram account last March, took to his Instagram Story to share a photo of two hands breaking from chains holding them captive.

Netizens were left speculating, but Rodriguez opted not to give an explanation for the photo.

Abellana follows Rodriguez on Instagram, while the actor appears to have unfollowed her on the platform.

Entertainment columnist Cristy Fermin claimed in her YouTube vlog last May 26 that that Carla is currently preparing documents for the annulment of their marriage, but Tom and Carla have not responded to these claims.

Rey Abellana, Carla’s father, disclosed in an interview last March that the couple’s marriage was on a rough patch because of Tom having a one-night stand while Abellana was not wearing her wedding ring in her YouTube vlog on Feb. 5. Rey Abellana later retracted his statement. The couple tied the knot in October 2021, after about seven years of being in a relationship.