“Hard to rebuild trust once it’s broken” – Gerald Anderson

Actor Gerald Anderson has said it is hard to rebuild trust once it’s broken.

He said this during the online press conference for “A Family Affair” on May 31 which also stars Ivana Alawi, Sam Milby, Jake Ejercito and Jameson Blake.

“Mahirap ’yon. That’s hard kasi nasira na ’yung trust eh. Kumbaga, may lamat na ’yun eh. Ang pinakaimportante is stay together. Kaya naman but hindi siya madali,” Anderson said.

“Kailangan mong patunayan uli ’yung sarili mo,” he said. (You need to prove yourself again.)

Anderson plays Paco in the series. “Mahirap din siya bilang actor kasi kapag sunud-sunod ang trabaho mo. Mentally, emotionally, kapag meron kang bagong character na gagawin, mas malaking challenge to do something different, to do something better,” he said.

