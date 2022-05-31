EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Pinoy to take on role of ‘Hamlet’ for the first time on international stage

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Ramon de Ocampo will become first Filipino to play Hamlet on the international stage as a member of The Antaeus Theater Company which is staging live performances and starting the new season with Shakespeare’s play.

Ramon de Ocampo will play the title role and has done other Shakespeare roles for the Glendale based troupe: Angelo/ Claudio in “Measure for Measure, Hal in “Henry IV,” Banquo in “Macbeth” and Edgar in “King Lear.”

RELATED STORY: Dolly De Leon wins Cannes award in masterful performance of OFW role

About playing Hamlet, he said: “I think anyone who’s played Hamlet realizes it’s the biggest role they’ll ever play.

Son of former finance secretary Robert Ocampo, the current Chairman of the Philippine Veterans Bank, he was born in the Philippines.

A Television, Film, Stage, and Voice actor, Ramón was raised just outside of Washington, DC, in Virginia and graduated with a BFA (summa cum laude) in Acting from the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama, in Pittsburgh.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Moira dela Torre Jason Hernandez

Moira, Jason announce split after three years of marriage

5 hours ago
stab kill shadow 1

Man jailed in Dubai for stabbing girlfriend while she was asleep

6 hours ago
woman hands holding many plastic bags over white background no picture id1131005348 1

Abu Dhabi to charge .50 fils for single-use plastics from June 1

6 hours ago
Ikaw Duterte

WATCH: Duterte sings ‘Ikaw’ at thanksgiving dinner for Cabinet members

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button