Pinoy to take on role of ‘Hamlet’ for the first time on international stage

Ramon de Ocampo will become first Filipino to play Hamlet on the international stage as a member of The Antaeus Theater Company which is staging live performances and starting the new season with Shakespeare’s play.

Ramon de Ocampo will play the title role and has done other Shakespeare roles for the Glendale based troupe: Angelo/ Claudio in “Measure for Measure, Hal in “Henry IV,” Banquo in “Macbeth” and Edgar in “King Lear.”

About playing Hamlet, he said: “I think anyone who’s played Hamlet realizes it’s the biggest role they’ll ever play.

Son of former finance secretary Robert Ocampo, the current Chairman of the Philippine Veterans Bank, he was born in the Philippines.

A Television, Film, Stage, and Voice actor, Ramón was raised just outside of Washington, DC, in Virginia and graduated with a BFA (summa cum laude) in Acting from the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama, in Pittsburgh.