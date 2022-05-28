Filipina-Argentinian actress to debut as member of K-pop group Lapillus

Filipina-Argentinian actress will debut as a member of K-pop group Lapillus.

Chantal Videla, who goes by the stage name Chanty, was officially introduced as a member of MLD Entertainment’s upcoming K-pop girl group Lapillus.

Chanty’s teaser photo was unveiled on Wednesday, May 25, on the group’s official Twitter account with a hashtag #Chanty with her birthdate, December 15, 2002, as the caption.

MLD Entertainment, the home agency to hitmakers Momoland, was reportedly launching a six-member lineup and beginning Monday, May 23, the group has been introducing each of its members – most of whom were born from 2002 to 2006. One of Chanty’s teammates is Girls Planet 999 finalist and Japanese trainee Nonaka Shana and Lapillus will also compose Haeun, Seowoon, Yue and Bessie.

Chanty has released various song covers.