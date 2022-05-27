Marian Rivera refuses South Korean project for ‘biggest priority in life’

Marian Rivera narrated her daily routine and refused to undertake a South Korean project for her other priorities in life.

In an interview with the Inquirer and other select show biz reporters at her recent contract renewal as the endorser of Beautéderm Home, she said about raising her children. “I have to be with them … Iba kapag ikaw kaysa ’yung ibinilin mo lang.”

She said the ordinary day for her begins at round 5:30 a.m as she prepares for the college of her daughter, Zia, who will get up at 6. She bathes her, feeds her and takes her to high school and at 9 a.m., she accompanies her son, Sixto, to taekwondo classes and later in the afternoon to soccer classes. Zia takes art in other after-school activities like gymnastics to which she just lately took a liking, she said.

“You should know your biggest priority in life. Once you know what that is, things wouldn’t be as hard. Time management is also important, of course. For me, before anything else, it’s my kids, my husband (Dingdong Dantes) and myself. That’s how it is right now,” she said.

Marian was offered to be part of an acting project in South Korea, but she didn’t accept it as it would have required her to stay there for three months.

“Kahit gusto ko, paano ang mga anak ko? There are some things you have to sacrifice. That’s why I was saying earlier that you have to know what your priorities are. If career is your priority, then you can go … But as a mother, I don’t think my conscience can bear doing something for myself while my children get left behind.”