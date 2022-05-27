Kylie Padilla confirms that she is back in the dating scene

Kapuso actress Kylie Padilla revealed that she is now dating again following her split with husband Aljur Abrenica.

“Yes, I am dating,” she said in an interview with GMA News’ Nelson Canlas.

The actress however refused to share more details of her personal life.

“Ayoko pa sabihin ‘to,” she added.

Kyly has two sons with her estranged husband. The two made headlines after Kylie’s father, now senator-elect Robin Padilla revealed the marital status of the two.

Aljur on the other hand has been repeatedly linked to actress AJ Raval.

Kylie said that she is open to the idea of a blended marriage with Aljur.

“I’m very welcoming up with open arms, kasi kung pure naman ‘yong love sa amin, everybody and his side din, bakit hindi ‘yon naman importante for taking care of each, loving each other and accept each other. Why not? Bakit pa tayo magjajudge,” she said.

The actress said that the idea of marrying again is still far-fetched.

“Malayo pa ‘yun. Wag na muna, i-eenjoy ko pa,” she said.