Amber Heard recounts death threats in final statement at Johnny Depp’s case

Testimony ended Thursday, May 27, in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case with Heard telling jurors that she suffered harassment including death threats and daily trauma from ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard delivered the final testimony in the multimillion-dollar defamation battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp as she accused the Hollywood star of abuse.

Depp, 58, sued Heard in Virginia for $50 million (P2.6 billion) for calling herself “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

“My friends have to live with a set of unspoken rules about how they can touch me,” the 36-year-old Aquaman actor told the court as she has countersued for $100 million (P5.2 billion), saying Depp smeared her when his lawyer called her accusations a “hoax.”

Heard said she just wants “Johnny to leave me alone” in the case as the dueling claims are expected to go to the jury on Friday after each side offers closing arguments.

In Heard’s last appearance in the witness box, she was asked what it had been like for her during the trial and having to face accusations by Depp’s press agent that her claim of abuse by the actor was a “hoax” and she wrapped up her testimony on Thursday saying she has been “harassed, humiliated, threatened” on social media accusing the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star of physical and sexual abuse.

“People want to kill me and they tell me so. Every day. People want to put my baby in the microwave. They tell me that. Johnny threatened – promised me – that if I ever left him, I’d make him think of him every single day that I lived,” Heard said. She adopted a baby girl in July 2021 and said ongoing harassment was part of Depp’s crusade to publicly humiliate her.