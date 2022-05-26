Entertainment

‘Queen of Philippine Movies’ Susan Roces laid to rest

Staff Report

Dubbed as the “Queen of Philippine Movies”, film icon Susan Roces was laid to rest on Thursday.

A Mass was held at the Heritage Park in Taguig past 9 a.m. before the funeral convoy left the chapel at around 11 a.m and the casket bearing the remains of the actress was interred next to the tomb of her late husband, Fernando Poe Jr. (FPJ) at the Manila North Cemetery.

Remains of Roces who passed away last Friday, May 20, due to cardiopulmonary arrest at the age of 80, were brought to her final resting place at the Manila North Cemetery by her family, led by her only daughter, Sen. Grace Poe.

During the last night of her wake at the Heritage Park in Taguig City, her family and close friends paid the veteran actress whose career spanned 70 years, and who had remained active until recently, rich tributes by recalling their last moments with her remembering her as a loving and thoughtful friend, who was always concerned about the welfare of those close to her.

