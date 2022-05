Eddie Gutierrez gives emotional tribute to onscreen partner Susan Roces

Veteran actor Eddie Gutierrez became tearful while recalling memories with his screen partner Susan Roces.

Considered Queen of Philippine Movies, Susan Roces passed away last Friday, May 20.

The veteran actor, who starred in various films with Roces, was in tears in his eulogy for the actress at her wake at The Heritage Park in Taguig City.

The emotional movements were noticeable on the e Facebook page of Roces’ daughter Sen. Grace Poe yesterday.

“Nu’ng birthday niya, tinawagan ko siya. Sabi ko, ’80!’ ‘Oo nga, 80 na ako,’ sabi niya. Nag-usap kami almost an hour,” he said. “Sabi niya, ‘Eddie, wala na yung mga kasama natin. Si Bobby (Romeo Vasquez), si Amalia (Fuentes), si Jose Mari (Gonzales), si Liberty (Ilagan), si Lito Legaspi. Tayo na lang dalawa.’”

“Parang all of a sudden, naging malungkot siya. Nagpaalam na kami. Sabi niya sa akin, ‘Take care.’ Sabi ko, ‘Ikaw rin, take care. Mahal na mahal kita, Susan.’ ‘Ikaw rin,’ sabi niya, ‘Mahal kita,’” he said.

“Lahat ‘yun naging box office at talagang naging kaibigan ko siya for 60 years, baka more… Naging very close kami,” he said. “Sabi ng ibang fans, ‘Eddie, hindi mo ba naging girlfriend si Susan?’ Sabi ko, ‘Hindi. Never kong niligawan si Susan. We were just partners.’”

“I miss you. You will always be a part of my life. See you in heaven!” he said.