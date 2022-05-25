Senator-elect Robin Padilla spends memorable time with family in Spain

The Philippine Senator-elect, Robin Padilla, is spending time memorable time with his family in Spain.

photos showed him with his wife Mariel Padilla on Tuesday. The couple with their two children posed at tourist attractions.

Posting the photos, Mariel Padilla wrote on Instagram, “Hola,”. “We are complete.”

Earlier Padilla said the family had planned a vacation in Spain.

“Plano namin ni Mariel magbakasyon talaga. E, nag-number 1 tayo so sabi ko, ‘I have to do my homework,’” Padilla said.

“Sabi ko kay Mariel, ‘Ikaw na muna bahala sa mga bata.’ Nagpi-pilgrimage talaga kami sa Spain para alam ng mga anak ko kung saan galing ang pamilya Padilla,” he added. Padilla has also said he intends to stop his acting career. He will begin a stint as a first-time senator starting from June 30.