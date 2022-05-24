EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Actress Ivana Alawi crosses 8 million followers on Instagram

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Actress and social media star Ivana Alawi has crossed 8 million followers on Instagram.

Alawi shared her photo in a two-piece bikini, which was taken by her sister Mona to celebrate the milestone.

“Good night 8 million amazing people,” Alawi said in her Instagram post.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Actress Ivana Alawi takes part in ‘hakot’ challenge

Earlier in February, Alawi reached 15 million subscribers on the video-sharing site YouTube. She has become one of the most popular showbiz personalities-turned-YouTube stars, alongside the likes of Alex Gonzaga and Donnalyn Bartolome.

Alawi is looking forward to her upcoming series “A Family Affair,” with four leading men: Gerald Anderson, Sam Milby, Jake Ejercito, and Jameson Blake. It is directed by Jerome Pobocan and Raymund Ocampo and will be broadcast on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

westlife philippines 2023

Westlife plans one-night-only concert in Manila in 2023

5 hours ago
iStock 1129629284 1

Marcos’ labor chief to encourage people to look for jobs in PH instead of heading overseas

5 hours ago
Monkeypox Centers for Disease Control cdc gov website

WHO official says no immediate need for mass vaccination vs. Monkeypox

5 hours ago
Monkeypox

UK detects 37 new cases of Monkeypox

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button