Actress Ivana Alawi crosses 8 million followers on Instagram

Actress and social media star Ivana Alawi has crossed 8 million followers on Instagram.

Alawi shared her photo in a two-piece bikini, which was taken by her sister Mona to celebrate the milestone.

“Good night 8 million amazing people,” Alawi said in her Instagram post.

Earlier in February, Alawi reached 15 million subscribers on the video-sharing site YouTube. She has become one of the most popular showbiz personalities-turned-YouTube stars, alongside the likes of Alex Gonzaga and Donnalyn Bartolome.

Alawi is looking forward to her upcoming series “A Family Affair,” with four leading men: Gerald Anderson, Sam Milby, Jake Ejercito, and Jameson Blake. It is directed by Jerome Pobocan and Raymund Ocampo and will be broadcast on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.