Solenn Heussaff forgets 6th wedding anniversary, husband says it’s okay

Nico Bolzico has penned a sweet wedding anniversary message even if his wife Solenn Heussaff totally forgot their 6th wedding anniversary.

In his Instagram post, Nico shared a photo of their special day.

“I officially chose you that day, and I keep choosing you everyday. Happy wedding anniversary, bebu! Te Amo! You forgot, and that is ok” he wrote.

“When she is out of your league, make sure you make her laugh as much as possible. That way, she will keep her eyes closed most of the time,” he added.

Solenn saw the post and apologized for forgetting their wedding anniversary.

“Lol I always forget! It’s ‘cause I can’t see the date,” she said.

The couple tied the know in 2016.