Model and Beauty queen shares message of positivity after accident ruined her face

In a YouTube video posted by make-up artist Richard Strandz, 23-year-old model and beauty queen Grace Abrugar opened up about an accident that left a big scar on her face.

Grace who hails from Pampanga has been joining pageants since she was 17 years old. It was during her early competitions when she met Strandz who taught her how the ins and outs of beauty pageantry. With no money to spare for costumes or make-up, Strandz was generous in providing her with all her gowns and costumes.

Through the years, she had several modeling gigs and competed in a national beauty contest.

And just when everything seems to be going perfectly well for the young model, she then got into a car accident which left her face in several stitches.

“Katatapos lang sa bridal shower show, naaksidenta kami sa may friendship near their house. Sobrang hirap at nakakagualt yung nangyri. Ang lala ng nangyari, nasira uung mukha ko,” shared Grace.

She needed operation to elevate her depressed skull, fracture/reconstructive with mini plate via GA. The procedures left big scars on her face.

“Sobrang hirap kasi ang laking pagbabago. Kahit sino naman diba kapag nasıra ‘yung mukha mo, talagang mabigat. Dadating ka rin sa depression, iki-question mo anong nangyari?” said Grace.

She was in second year college when the incident happened. After the incident, she set pageantry and modeling aside losing hope after having scars.

Grace shared that she was thankful that a lot of people supported her in the process. After graduating, she set aside her dream of becoming a model after feeling hopeless that her scars would get in the way.

She also dreamt of becoming flight attended but hesitated knowing their strict requirements in terms of not having any scars.

She also let go of her modeling career and worked in various restaurants after completing her degree in HRM. She pre-occupied herself with work until Strandz invited her to join the Reyna de Flores de Mayo in 2018.

“First time ko ‘yun na hindi nag-bangs na ipakita kung ano talaga ‘yung scars ko and sobrang saya ko na kahit may peklat ako sa mukha, nagkaroon pa rin ako ng place. Nag-3rd runner up ako. Sobrang saya na kahit na ganoon ang nangyari sakin, may place pa rin para ako sa pageant,” said Grace.

From then on, her fear of showing her scars diminished. She also overcame her fear when she joined for the reality TV show Pinoy Big Brother.

“Nalampasan natin!”

“Nakaparoud billing sang mentor mo na strong ka, nalamapasna mo lahat, ngayon ikaw na yan. Ang pangarap mo lang dati makatapos ng pag-aaral. Kailangan be thankful sa lahat ng bagay,” said Strandz.

Grace’s story is a testament that scars can be beautiful as she wears hers now with pride and continues her journey as a model and as an artist.